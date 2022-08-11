Observer (OBSR) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

Observer (OBSR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. Observer has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and approximately $268,377.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,344.04 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00129214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00066751 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org.

Buying and Selling Observer

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.