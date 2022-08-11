Oasis Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $112.18 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $521.40 million and $112.18 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000244 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.