O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.55-$0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

NYSE:OI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in O-I Glass by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

