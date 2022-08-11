NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Sells $2,007,053.25 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $2,007,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,851,162.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded up $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $131.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,502. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $141.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

