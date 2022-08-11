Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Stock Price Down 21.5%

Shares of Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Rating) traded down 21.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.37 and last traded at $33.03. 2,082,994 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64,429% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

Nuvei Trading Up 7.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

