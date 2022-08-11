Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

JPS stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

