Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NUV opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 26,011 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 111,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,738 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.