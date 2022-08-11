Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund ( NYSE:JMM Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. BCK Partners Inc. owned 0.27% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

