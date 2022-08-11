Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NIQ stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

