Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAC opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

