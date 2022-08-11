Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAZ opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.24.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NAZ Get Rating ) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.23% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

