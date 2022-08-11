Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NAZ opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.24.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ)
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.