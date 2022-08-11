NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NBY opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

