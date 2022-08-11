NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Shares Up 0.6%

NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.60 and last traded at $55.23. 534,605 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 381,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWE. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
