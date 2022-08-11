Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,131 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.56% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $63,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $205.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.55.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

