Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,378 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $80,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chevron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after acquiring an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,043 shares of company stock worth $47,365,905. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $155.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.48 and a 200-day moving average of $155.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $306.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

