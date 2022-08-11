Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 390,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.4% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,405,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 174,600 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 8.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $132.84 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

