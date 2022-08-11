Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,738 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

CTSH stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average is $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.