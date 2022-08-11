Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028,243 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $253,190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,859,000 after purchasing an additional 130,689 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,065,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,705,000 after purchasing an additional 26,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FHN. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $2,537,809.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,377 shares of company stock worth $8,824,237. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

