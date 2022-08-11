Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,930,000 after buying an additional 166,571 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 358,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,719,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average is $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.63%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,001,894.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 48,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,629 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

