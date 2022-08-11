Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.64. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 1,226,906 shares trading hands.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.
Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.
About Northwest Biotherapeutics
Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.
