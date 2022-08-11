Northland Securities Boosts Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $142.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Northland Securities from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock opened at $148.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.90 and its 200 day moving average is $129.41. Qualys has a 52 week low of $106.48 and a 52 week high of $150.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,234,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,236,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,234,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $465,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,745 shares of company stock worth $8,446,450 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.