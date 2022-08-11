North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Short Interest Down 99.0% in July

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,620,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

North American Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of USMJ stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. North American Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

North American Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the legal cannabis market in the United States. It conducts various pilots in the legal cannabis sector in order to explore various high growth potential business opportunities. The company also operates a destination beverage company that enables consumers to interface with staff to learn about the specific benefits of cannabis, and select healthy and refreshing cannabis infused beverages, which include custom blended hemp infused coffee, cold pressed juices, and smoothies.

