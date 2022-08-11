Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 24,762 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $33,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after acquiring an additional 321,292 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 665,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $197,931,000 after acquiring an additional 148,099 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 102.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 239,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $68,354,000 after acquiring an additional 121,410 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $257.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

