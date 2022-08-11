Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.16

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $2.70. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 2,577,968 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $518.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -11.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,555,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 3,311,571 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 677,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 142,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,973 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,228,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 142,585 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

