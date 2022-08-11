Nokia Oyj (NOK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK):

7/25/2022 – Nokia Oyj had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €5.75 ($5.87) to €5.45 ($5.56). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Nokia Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2022 – Nokia Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2022 – Nokia Oyj had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Nokia Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.84. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

