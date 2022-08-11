Nokia Oyj (NOK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK):
- 7/25/2022 – Nokia Oyj had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €5.75 ($5.87) to €5.45 ($5.56). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – Nokia Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/22/2022 – Nokia Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/22/2022 – Nokia Oyj had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2022 – Nokia Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
Nokia Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.84. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.
