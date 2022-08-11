NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the July 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.43. 21,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,219. NN Group has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6704 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.
