Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $8.92 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for 1.2% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,510. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.0 %

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

WEC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

