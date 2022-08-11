Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 10.9% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 15,256 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 103,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Goldstein Munger & Associates purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,096,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in Intel by 47.0% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 367,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after buying an additional 117,389 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.81. 987,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,533,896. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.