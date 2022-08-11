Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 61 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after acquiring an additional 560,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after acquiring an additional 170,623 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.0 %

UNP stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.59. 62,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,754. The company has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.65. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

