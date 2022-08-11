Nicholas J. Shears Sells 10,617 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CSL stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $311.27. 318,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,298. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.34 and its 200-day moving average is $247.64. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.04 and a 12 month high of $315.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

