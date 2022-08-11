NFT Art Finance (NFTART) Tops One Day Volume of $499,637.00

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. NFT Art Finance has a market cap of $4.33 million and $499,637.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Art Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT Art Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001570 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014749 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038985 BTC.
NFT Art Finance Profile
NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.
NFT Art Finance Coin Trading
