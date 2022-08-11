NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Position Lifted by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners makes up approximately 2.3% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.92% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $65,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEP traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,883. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.7625 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

