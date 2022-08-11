NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NREF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,682. The firm has a market cap of $319.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.50. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 596.11, a current ratio of 596.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 61.73%.
Insider Activity at NexPoint Real Estate Finance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 184.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 122.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $393,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.