NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NREF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,682. The firm has a market cap of $319.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.50. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 596.11, a current ratio of 596.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President James D. Dondero purchased 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $28,073.60. Following the purchase, the president now owns 6,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,792.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, President James D. Dondero purchased 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $123,914.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at $123,914.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President James D. Dondero purchased 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $28,073.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,792.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,571 shares of company stock valued at $161,828. 48.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 184.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 122.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $393,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

