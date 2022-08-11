New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $219.00 million-$224.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.29 million. New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.17 EPS.
New Relic Stock Performance
NYSE NEWR opened at $69.00 on Thursday. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.97.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $173,406.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,430.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $173,406.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,430.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,063.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,847 shares of company stock worth $5,723,101. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
