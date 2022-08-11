New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $219.00 million-$224.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.29 million. New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.17 EPS.

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE NEWR opened at $69.00 on Thursday. New Relic has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.97.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Relic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $173,406.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,430.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $173,406.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,430.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,063.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,847 shares of company stock worth $5,723,101. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

