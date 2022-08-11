New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

NEN opened at $79.50 on Thursday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

