Neurotoken 24 Hour Volume Hits $35.00 (NTK)

Neurotoken (NTK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Neurotoken has a total market cap of $185,397.40 and approximately $35.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neurotoken coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neurotoken has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Get Neurotoken alerts:

Neurotoken Profile

NTK is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation. Neurotoken’s official website is neuromation.io.

Neurotoken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neurotoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neurotoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neurotoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

