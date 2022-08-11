Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,544 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $4,259,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,310 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBIX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,761. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 970.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

