Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 105,819 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

