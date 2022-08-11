Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $5.30.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
