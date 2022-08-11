NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.77.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.49%.
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.
