NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.77.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.49%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.59% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

