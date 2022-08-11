NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) EVP Sells $101,010.00 in Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NTCT stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 33,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,525. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTCT. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 75.1% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.