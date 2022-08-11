Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 256000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products in Canada. The company offers plant-based food under the Plantein brand; hemp food under the NATERA and CHII brands; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; and mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild brand, as well as various products under the NATERA Sports and NATERA FX brands.

