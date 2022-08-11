National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.74. 43,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,953. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $65.92.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at National Vision

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Vision from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.67.

In other National Vision news, Director Virginia A. Hepner purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,637.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of National Vision by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after buying an additional 258,848 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,599,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,671,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,283,000 after buying an additional 49,586 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.