National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.85-$5.95 EPS.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $70.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.32%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank reissued an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other National Fuel Gas news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $212,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $227,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

