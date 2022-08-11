National Bankshares Increases ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$55.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.86.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$45.82. 244,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,592. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 35.11. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$30.60 and a 1-year high of C$53.65.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$603.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.5999997 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

