National Bankshares Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.75.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Price Performance

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.22 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

