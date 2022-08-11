Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MYE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Myers Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Myers Industries to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE MYE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 202,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,824. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 304.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 39,468 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 106.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,555 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the first quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

