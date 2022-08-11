MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.97

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $11.30. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 16,588 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97.

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.82%.

Institutional Trading of MV Oil Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

About MV Oil Trust

(Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.