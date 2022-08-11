Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Murphy Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $8.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.56. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $1,769,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,713,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,793,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,079,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,742 shares of company stock worth $12,115,092 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

