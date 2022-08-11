MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTY. CIBC cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$70.06.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$61.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$45.20 and a 1 year high of C$71.93.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$162.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.0079236 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

