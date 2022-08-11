MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTY. CIBC cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$70.06.

MTY Food Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$61.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$45.20 and a 1 year high of C$71.93.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$162.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.0079236 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

