Mt Monger Resources Limited (ASX:MTM) Insider Acquires A$12,600.00 in Stock

Mt Monger Resources Limited (ASX:MTM – Get Rating) insider David Izzard purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,600.00 ($8,811.19).
David Izzard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 24th, David Izzard purchased 150,000 shares of Mt Monger Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,300.00 ($12,797.20).
Mt Monger Resources Price Performance
Mt Monger Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Mt Monger Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mt Monger Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.