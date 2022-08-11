Mt Monger Resources Limited (ASX:MTM) Insider Acquires A$12,600.00 in Stock

Mt Monger Resources Limited (ASX:MTM – Get Rating) insider David Izzard purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,600.00 ($8,811.19).

David Izzard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, David Izzard purchased 150,000 shares of Mt Monger Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,300.00 ($12,797.20).

Mt Monger Resources Company Profile

Mt Monger Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. It explores for gold, base metals, lithium, nickel, and rare earth elements. The company holds interests in the Mt Monger Gold project that comprises 12 tenements, including nine exploration licenses and three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 130 square kilometers; and the East Laverton Gold Project that consists of eleven exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 2,950 square kilometers located in Western Australia.

